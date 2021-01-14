 Skip to main content

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

