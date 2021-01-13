 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening in Lebanon: Rain and wind. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 10:00 AM PST. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News