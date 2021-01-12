Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

 Skip to main content

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

