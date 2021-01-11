 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Low clouds and fog. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News