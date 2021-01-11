Lebanon's evening forecast: Low clouds and fog. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lebanon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 d…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Winds s…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy …
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is cal…
This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 1…