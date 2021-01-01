Lebanon's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecas…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calli…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, w…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. The…