 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News