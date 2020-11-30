 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

Wednesday: Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - A few c…

