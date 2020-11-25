 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News