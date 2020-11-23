 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather

  • Updated

Wednesday: Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - A few c…

Weather

  • Updated

Wednesday: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News