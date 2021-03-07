Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
