Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
