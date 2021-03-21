Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The …
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Folks in the Lebanon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds lig…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today…