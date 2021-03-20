Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
