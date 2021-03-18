 Skip to main content

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Folks in the Lebanon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

