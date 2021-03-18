Folks in the Lebanon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
