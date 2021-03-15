 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News