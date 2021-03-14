Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
