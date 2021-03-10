 Skip to main content

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

