Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
