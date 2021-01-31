Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
