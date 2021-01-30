 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News