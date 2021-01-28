 Skip to main content

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

