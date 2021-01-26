The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it tha…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Scat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers ar…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
For the drive home in Lebanon: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. C…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36…