Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

