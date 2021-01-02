Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
