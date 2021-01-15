Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
