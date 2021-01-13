Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
