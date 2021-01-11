Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
