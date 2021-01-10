 Skip to main content

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

It will be a cold day in Lebanon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

