Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weath…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for …
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds shoul…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Fore…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcast…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Rain. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebano…