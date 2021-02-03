 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News