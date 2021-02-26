The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Lebanon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
