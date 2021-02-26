 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Lebanon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News