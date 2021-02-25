Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
