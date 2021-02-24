 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News