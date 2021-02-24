Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Lebanon, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Win…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46…
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's we…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Models a…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area …
It will be a cold day in Lebanon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…