 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News