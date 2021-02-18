 Skip to main content

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

Local Weather

