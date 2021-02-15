 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News