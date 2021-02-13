 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lebanon, OR

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News