Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
