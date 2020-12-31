Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Lebanon, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecas…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, w…
Lebanon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. The…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.