Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Lebanon, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lebanon today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecas…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
Lebanon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, w…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. The…