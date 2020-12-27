Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Lebanon, OR
