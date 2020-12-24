 Skip to main content

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

Lebanon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory from WED 2:46 PM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

