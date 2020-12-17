Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!