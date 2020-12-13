Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Lebanon, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!