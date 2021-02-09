Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
