This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weath…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for …
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds shoul…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Fore…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcast…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 …