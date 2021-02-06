 Skip to main content

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

