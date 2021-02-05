Lebanon's evening forecast: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weath…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. T…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees…
Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds shoul…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Fore…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcast…
This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…