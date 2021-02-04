 Skip to main content

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

