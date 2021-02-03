 Skip to main content

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

