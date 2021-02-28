This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
