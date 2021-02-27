 Skip to main content

Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

